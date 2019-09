BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Works removed a severed goat’s head found in Hyde Park Monday morning.

The head was reported in the area of Pierce and Walter streets.

Crews have since removed the head and the scene has been cleaned and cleared, according to the DPW.

It is unclear why the head was there.

