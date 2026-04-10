WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is hailing two Department of Public Works (DPW) workers for jumping in to help him and his dog when they were attacked by another dog in Woburn Monday.

Tom Sheehan said he and his 10-year-old Labrador Larry were out for walk on Lexington Street at approximately 7 a.m. when another dog viciously attacked them them out of nowhere.

Sheehan said he tried his best to protect Larry, but the other dog had latched onto Larry’s neck and would not let go.

Within minutes, Sheehan said a Woburn DPW truck driving down the street noticed the skirmish, and pulled over to help without hesitation. The workers used a rake and a broom and managed to fend off the attacking dog, which eventually ran away.

“I think if those guys didn’t show up, we wouldn’t have Larry here today,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said he and one of the DPW employees were bit several times, and required stitches and rabies shots. He said Larry also suffered serious puncture wounds.

Now Sheehan is hailing those workers as heroes, crediting them with saving a life.

“You guys are heroes,” Sheehan said of the workers. “There’s no other word for it. You went into the danger, a crazy situation, and you guys stood up and helped. You’re what’s good in the world.”

7NEWS has reached out to Woburn DPW for comment but has not yet heard back.

Woburn police said they are investigating the situation. They have not yet said what will happen to the dog, or if any owners will be held responsible for the attack.

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