WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has been transformed into a winter wonderland after getting slammed with nearly two feet of snow on Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, about 18 inches of snow had already fallen in the Central Mass. city, which is a frequent jackpot location for winter storms.

Hundreds of city employees worked through the night to clear sidewalks and roads, city officials said at a news conference.

