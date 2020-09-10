Dr. Fauci predicts ‘upticks in COVID-19,’ second surge of virus in Harvard speech

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting a potential second surge in COVID-19 cases as we enter the fall season.

Fauci addressed the medical community during a talk with Harvard on the virus, warning that challenges remain as the virus continues to surge across the country.

“I think as we get into the fall and we do more indoor things, we are likely going to see upticks in COVID-19,” Fauci said.

Fauci also pointed out that about half of the country’s cases stem from asymptomatic people. He is also concerned about a vaccine timelime.

“This is a vaccine that we’re going to have very soon, very very soon … We project that by the end of this calendar year, let’s say November, December, we will know if we have a safe and effective vaccine and I would say vaccines, plural,” Fauci said.

He said an earlier timeline is possible but unlikely.

Fauci also expressed concern on how the virus is disproportionately impacting communities of color. He fears a second surge is possible.

“When you think of contact tracing, and isolation – getting a feel for the kind of events that spread this particular virus, it becomes very problematic,” Fauci said.

