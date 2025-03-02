Dr. Seuss Enterprises is pledging to give away a free, personalized copy of The Cat in the Hat to anyone in the U.S. who shares a March 2 birthday with the beloved author.

Those born on that day who register at SeussPledge.com can choose to have the book sent to them or gift their complimentary copy to children in underserved communities through its partnership with First Book.

The Dr. Seuss Birthday Pledge is part of a larger celebration of reading that takes place annually on March 2. Millions of children and families take part each year in celebrations honoring the author’s storied legacy at schools, libraries, and other venues across the country.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, “Fostering learning and development through the joy of reading is central to our mission at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. The expansion of the Birthday Pledge allows us to bring Dr. Seuss books to many more readers because, ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.’”

Books donated for the pledge will be co-funded by Dr. Seuss’s long-time publishing partner Random House Children’s Books. The interior of each book will include a personalized message that commemorates the recipient’s Seussian birthday and encourages them to read every day to help ensure their tomorrows are filled with curiosity, imagination, and knowledge.

