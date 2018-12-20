Dracut doctor accused of illegally prescribing opioids arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charge

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut doctor accused of illegally prescribing opioids to an at-risk patient who later overdosed and prescribing opiates to other patients for no legitimate medical purpose pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge on Thursday.

Richard Miron, 76, was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on 23 counts of illegally prescribing controlled substances, 23 counts of making false Medicaid claims, and involuntary manslaughter.

The court appearance came after Attorney General Maura Healey’s office launched an investigation into Miron, who worked as a solo practitioner of internal medicine, in 2017 after authorities learned that he ranked as the largest provider of high dose, short-acting oxycodone prescriptions among all MassHealth providers in the state.

Prosecutors say Miron is responsible for the March 17, 2016 death of a patient who overdosed on fentanyl, morphine, codeine, and butalbital, all of which he allegedly prescribed.

Investigators allege that Miron was aware that the victim previously had overdosed on opioids, yet he continued to prescribe large doses of opioids to her.

An investigation found that in multiple other instances, Miron prescribed opioids, including oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, methadone, and hydromorphone to patients for no legitimate medical purpose, officials said. Miron is accused of prescribing the drugs, which have a high potential for abuse, to some patients despite their documented substance use disorders.

Miron is also charged with defrauding the state’s Medicaid program. The prescriptions he allegedly wrote caused pharmacies to falsely bill MassHealth.

He is no longer practicing medicine following an agreement with the state board.

In a statement, Miron’s attorney said, “Dr. Richard Miron was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the charges brought against him recently by the Office of the Attorney General … While we certainly respect the A.G.’s Office, we must emphasize that Dr. Miron vehemently denies the allegations made against him.”

