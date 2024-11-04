DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Chief Michael Cunha and retired Chief Richard Patterson are pleased to report that the Dracut Fire Department donated a surplus fire engine to a fire department in the Dominican Republic.

The Dracut Fire Department’s Engine 5, a 1993 E-One pumper, has served the department for 31 years and is considered obsolete by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards. It is being replaced by a state-of-the-art E-One pumper.

Instead of discarding the obsolete pumper, the department is donating the pumper to the fire department in Cambita, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. When donated, the truck was filled with surplus equipment from the Dracut and Tyngsborough Fire Departments, including hoses, gear and self-contained breathing apparatus.

The Dracut Fire Department has maintained a relationship with the Cambita Fire Department for about 10 years now, due to a mutual friend of both departments, paramedic and EMT instructor Chris Goring, who works for Emergency Response Training.

The Dracut Fire Department has previously donated other firefighting necessities to the Cambita department, including protective gear that is no longer able to be used in the United States.

The Cambita Fire Department, led by Chief Eugenio Peñalo, used donations and grants to have the engine transported to the Dominican Republic at no cost to Dracut Fire.

“We formed a relationship with Cambita about 10 years ago through a mutual friend. The department lacked most all firefighting necessities, including protective gear. We have been sending outdated gear there for many years,” said retired Chief Patterson. “The gear cannot be used in North America due to age and NFPA standards, but no such standards exist in the Dominican Republic. We are happy to be able to provide our brothers and sisters in Cambita with the equipment that they need to do their job.”

“I want to thank the Dracut Fire Department, Chief Cunha, and retiring Chief Patterson for this remarkable form of solidarity,” said Chief Peñalo. “This generous donation will significantly enhance the ability of the Cambita Fire Department to respond to emergencies and protect our community.”

“This donation will empower the Cambita firefighters to improve their operational capabilities,” said Chris Goring. “This partnership highlights the strength of collaboration in the firefighting community, transcending borders to help those in need.”

