NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 39-year-old Dracut man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tried to meet up with a person he believed to be a child in New Hampshire so they could engage in sexual contact.

Earlier this month, the Nashua Police Department’s Computer Forensics Unit launched an investigation into David Niemi, who had allegedly been communicating with a person he believed to be a child.

On Thursday, Niemi traveled to a location in Nashua to engage in sexual contact with the person he believed was a child and was placed under arrest.

He faces charges of attempted felonious sexual assault and certain uses of computer services prohibited.

Niemi was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Dec. 5.

