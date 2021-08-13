TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Dracut man in connection with the armed robberies of three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Friday.

Michael Vangpa, 32, was arrested on charges of of interfering with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Vangpa allegedly robbed three nearby convenience stores, two in Lowell and one in Tewksbury, within one hour on Dec. 24, 2020.

In each of the robberies, he brandished a gun and demanded money from the store clerks, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Vangpa allegedly discharged the firearm during one of the robberies.

Vangpa was detained pending a detention hearing slated for August 16.

