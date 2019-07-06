Dracut man arrested in connection with shooting at Methuen McDonald’s

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut man is facing an assault with intent to murder after police say he shot another man during an argument outside of a Methuen McDonald’s on Friday night, officials said.

Troopers, assisted by Dracut and Lowell police, arrested Rodney Villar, 29, at his home without incident about an hour after Methuen police announced that they were looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of the Haverhill Street fast-food restaurant, state police said.

Police say they were able to track Villar through the registration of the 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV that he allegedly fled the shooting in. The vehicle was found parked outside of his house.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

The shooting is under investigation by Methuen Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Ballistics Unit.

