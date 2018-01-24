Dracut man charged for allegedly stabbing woman

DRACUT, Mass. (WHDH) — A Dracut man faced a judge Wednesday after police said he stabbed a woman several times.

James O’Neil, who remains hospitalized after crashing his car, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault. Police said O’Neil stabbed the woman and then took off, crashing his car down the street.

The woman remains hospitalized. O’Neil is due back in court next month.

