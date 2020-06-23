Dracut man charged with breaking into 2 Lowell gas stations in one night

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing breaking and entering charges after police say he smashed windows and cash registers at two Lowell gas stations overnight on Tuesday.

Officers responding to an alarm at a gas station on Chelmsford Street at 11:45 p.m. Monday found the front window smashed and the cash register open, police said. Later that night at 3:15 a.m., officers responding to a gas station on Rogers Street found its front door smashed open and register damaged as well.

