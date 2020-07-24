Dracut man facing 3 counts of animal cruelty following investigation

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut man is facing animal cruelty charges following a police investigation on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported incident of animal cruelty at a home on Alta Avenue found dogs barking inside of the vacant home that was in a state of squalor, police said.

During the investigation officers observed garbage, debris, needles and animal waste throughout the home and three dogs that were malnourished, according to police.

Dracut police officers and Tyngsboro Animal Control removed the dogs from the home after observing signs of abuse, police said.

A micro-chip on one of the dogs identified the owner as Jonathan Garrity, 37, and a warrant was written for his arrest, according to police.

Dracut Board of Health condemned the home on Friday morning and officers arrested Garrity at the scene, police said.

Garrity was wanted on a separate warrant for receiving a stolen motor vehicle and on other charges, including drug and motor vehicle charges, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on the animal cruelty charges on Friday.

