LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who repeatedly stabbed his wife and intentionally crashed his car into a tree last year will spend up to 10 years in prison under terms of a plea agreement.

The Lowell Sun reports that an attorney for 60-year-old James O’Neil of Dracut says he agreed to plead guilty to armed assault with intent to murder after consideration of a trial’s impact on his family.

Police say O’Neil stabbed his wife the night of Jan. 16, 2018 and fled before police arrived.

The woman suffered serious injuries but survived. O’Neil was later found unconscious and trapped in his crashed car near the family’s home in Dracut.

O’Neil was also sentenced to three years’ probation, and must submit to multiple court-mandated tests.

