DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A thirsty Dracut man who recently visited a Market Basket to buy ginger ale won a $1 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Nicholas Fulmer chose the cash option on his “100X The Cash” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Fulmer says he went to the Market Basket on Wood Street in Lowell because he knew they carried a specific brand of ginger ale that he wanted.

He added that he plans on putting his winnings toward the purchase of a house.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

