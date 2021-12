DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Grinch won’t be able to ruin Christmas this year thanks to Dracut police.

The police department wrote on Twitter that they arrested the Grinch in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

The Grinch was allegedly caught trespassing people’s backyards, stealing presents and trying to ruin Christmas.

He is being held without bail.

Arrest Report:

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, DPD officers arrested THE GRINCH who was caught trespassing peoples backyards, stealing presents, and trying to ruin Christmas. Attached are some booking photos. THE GRINCH was held without bail. pic.twitter.com/Qg53vEHi33 — Dracut Police Department (@DracutMAPD) December 24, 2021

