DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police have arrested a New Hampshire man in connection with multiple attempted carjackings on Wednesday.

Hadley R. Jones, 37, of Hudson, New Hampshire faces charges of carjacking, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, assault and battery, furnishing false identification information to law enforcement, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and larceny under $1,200.

Officers responding to a report of attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a business on Merrimack Avenue spoke to the victim who told police Jones got out of a parked pickup truck, demanded the victim’s keys, and hit the victim in the fact in an attempt to take the keys.

Jones allegedly fled on foot toward Methuen prior to police arrival, Dracut police said.

Officers later learned the pickup truck left behind by the suspect was reported stolen from a Lowell business. Shortly thereafter, police responding to a report of another commercial vehicle being stolen from a business on Merrimack Avenue found an abandoned vehicle nearby.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Campbell Elementary School and found Jones peering into the windows of cars. Officers also found a vehicle with its back window smashed out at the school.

An investigation linked Jones to each of the incidents, according to Dracut police.

Jones was ordered held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in in Lowell District Court on Thursday.

