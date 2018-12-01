Dracut police ask for help locating missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are asking the public for help finding a missing Dracut man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Mark Bertolami, 51, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He is five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Bertolami’s family says he enjoys going for walks and may be looking to go to the Dracut Senior Center, Planet Fitness on Pleasant Street, or the 7-Eleven store on Mammoth Road.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)