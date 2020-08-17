Dracut police ask for public’s help to identify bank robber

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Dracut Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Santander Bank on Lakeview Avenue at 3 p.m. were told a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect did not show any weapons and was described as a white man wearing a black and white mask with black clothing and a black Patriots cap.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 978-957-2123.

