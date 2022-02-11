DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing more than $12,000 from a local business last year.

A Dracut business owner contacted police in October, reporting that a business check he had mailed out to a vendor was stolen, forged, and cashed, police said. The two men who obtained the check falsified the name of the payee, changed the amount, and cashed the check at a local ATM.

Detectives are hoping the public can help identify the two men shown in surveillance footage from the ATM.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

