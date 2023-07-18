DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Dracut over the weekend after police said they received several reports of BB pellets being fired at passing cars and apartments.

Police said they first responded on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. to a site on Nashua Road for a report of a vehicle that had been hit by pellets.

The driver, according to police, told officers their vehicle was hit twice on two separate occasions traveling toward Tyngsboro and, later, while traveling back into Dracut.

Police said they then received three additional reports of vehicles that were hit by BB pellets while driving through the same area of Nashua Road around the same time that the first vehicle was hit.

In total, police said one driver was hit in the hand by a pellet but declined medical attention.

Hours later, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said area residents reported their apartments were hit by BB pellets.

Police said one apartment had damage to a glass door, a storm door and a window while the other apartment was not damaged.

Police said they searched the area after the reports of vehicles hit by BBs and after the reports of apartments that were hit but did not find any suspects.

The investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 978-957-2123.

