Dracut Police investigating possible stabbing

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dracut are investigating a potential stabbing that took place outside of a strip mall.

Reports came in around 4 a.m. Saturday morning of a possible stabbing on Lakeview Avenue in the Riverside area.

Evidence markers on the scene indicate signs of a struggle as officials work to figure out what happened.

There is no word on any injuries or suspects in this case.

