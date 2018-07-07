Dracut police investigating stabbing of 20-year-old man

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are investigating after a man was found stabbed outside of a strip mall early Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported shooting outside the G&G Quick Bite on Lakeview Avenue about 2 a.m. found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed during an altercation in the parking lot.

Police determined that no shooting had taken place and performed medical aid on the victim until he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Boston.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police are still trying to determine what prompted the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 978-957-2123.

