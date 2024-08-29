DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dracut are offering a reward as they search for a man who threw fireworks inside a handicap portable bathroom, setting it on fire.

The incident happened more than a week ago at Veterans Memorial Park.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and quickly put out the fire.

Police are working to identify the man in a video posted online. They are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information.

