DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police say a suspicious fire that destroyed two cruisers parked behind the police station was intentionally set.

Investigators say an accelerant was used to ignite the first cruiser around 9 p.m., according to fire officials.

The fire totaled two cruisers.

Officers say that shortly after the incident, they spoke with a woman in the area and transported her to an area hospital for further evaluation.

She is expected to face criminal charges and no other suspects are being sought in connection with the fire.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and response times will not be affected.

