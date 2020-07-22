Dracut police searching for man wanted in connection with string of break-ins

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a local restaurant Monday night and for questioning in a string of other breaks.

Surveillance footage obtained from a number of the break-ins over the last few weeks show the suspect, who police believe to be 40-year-old Chad Audette, fleeing from the scene on a moped, according to a release issued by the department.

Audette is accused of breaking into the Village Inn restaurant Monday night around 8 p.m. and police have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of breaking and entering and larceny.

He is believed to be homeless and residing in Lowell though officers say he may have fled up to southern New Hampshire.

He was last seen near West Street in Lowell and is known to operate a silver and tan moped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-957-2123.

