Dracut police searching for missing 51-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing Dracut man who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Mark Bertolami, 51, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. He is five-foot-eight, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

According to family, Bertolami enjoys going for walks and may be looking to go to the Dracut Senior Center, Planet Fitness on Pleasant Street, or the 7-Eleven store on Mammoth Road.

The man was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

