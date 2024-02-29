DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was found with serious injuries in a Dracut roadway on Monday night, and police are now seeking the public’s help to uncover more information about the incident.

Officers arrived at the scene and took her to a Boston hospital. She was later trasnferred to a trauma center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dracut Police.

