DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut Public Schools resource officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations he had inappropriate contact with a Dracut High School student.

In a statement Monday, Dracut Police and Dracut Public Schools announced they’ve become aware of the allegation and that School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen will be on leave. .

No additional information was immediately available.

