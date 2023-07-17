DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut Public Schools resource officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations he had inappropriate contact with a Dracut High School student.

In a statement Monday, Dracut Police and Dracut Public Schools announced they’ve become aware of the allegation and that School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen will be on leave. .

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

