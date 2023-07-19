DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A school resource officer has resigned from the Dracut Police Department as authorities continue to investigate an allegation of inappropriate contact made between him and a high school student.

Officer Sunny Nguyen resigned from his post effective Wednesday, July 19, according to an announcement made by Dracut Chief of Police Peter Bartlett.

The announcement came two days after officials said Nguyen was put on paid administrative leave while authorities investigated an allegation that the school resource officer had made inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old Dracut High School student.

“An investigation into that allegation remains ongoing, and will be completed despite Nguyen’s resignation,” Bartlett said in a news release.

Additional details have not yet been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)