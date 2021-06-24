PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dracut woman died after slamming into a truck with her SUV in Pelham, New Hampshire on Thursday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a two-vehicle crash on Mammoth Road in the area of Angus Way around 7:30 a.m. learned that a 30-year-old Dracut woman driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna crossed over the double yellow line and struck the rear driver’s side tire of a 2021 Ford F650, according to Pelham police.

The impact caused the Ford to flip on its side and onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The front driver’s side of the Toyota was heavily damaged.

The driver of the Toyota was flown to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, where she succumbed to significant injuries, police said. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Ford did not report any injuries and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses of the crash reported that the operator of the Toyota was driving all over the roadway prior to the crash, according to police.

Mammoth Road remains closed in the area of Angus Way.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

