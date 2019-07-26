Dracut woman with license suspended for DUI arrested on DUI charge in NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dracut woman whose license was suspended for operating while under the influence was arrested in New Hampshire early Thursday morning after police say she was caught driving impaired in a vehicle that didn’t have a required alcohol ignition interlock device.

Hooksett police officers who stopped Tasha Nolan, 21, about 1:23 a.m. placed her under arrest after she failed a series of field sobriety tests, according to police.

An investigation determined Nolan had a previous impaired driving conviction and was required to only operate a vehicle that had an alcohol ignition interlock device.

She was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, subsequent offense, operating after suspension for DUI and alcohol ignition interlock circumvention.

She was released on personal recognizance pending her arraignment Aug. 13 in 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

