Dracut youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting player on his team

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A youth hockey coach in Dracut is facing criminal charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a player on his team.

Allen S. Pereira, 59, of Woburn, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on felony charges including three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, according to the Dracut Police Department.

Pereira, who was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut at the time of the alleged incidents, was arrested Sunday following an investigation, police said.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred over the course of several years, starting when the 14-year-old victim began playing on Pereira’s hockey team.

Pereira is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and allegedly trying to coerce the victim into touching him and performing sexual acts on him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

An investigation into Pereira is said to be “active and ongoing.”

