Dracut youth hockey coach out on bail amid sexual assault allegations

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A youth hockey coach in Dracut is out on bail as he faces criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a player on his team multiple times.

Allen S. Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on felony charges, including three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over.

A judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and to stay away from former players and skating rinks.

Pereira, who was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut at the time of the alleged incidents, was arrested Sunday following an investigation, Dracut police said.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred over the course of several years, starting when the 14-year-old victim began playing on Pereira’s hockey team.

“The victim came to us looking to tell his story and with the evidence that we were able to glean from that, we were able to sustain charges,” Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett said.

Pereira is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and allegedly trying to coerce the victim into touching him and performing sexual acts on him.

“We were made aware of allegations and we took them very seriously,” Casey Corcoran the Owner of Breakaway Hockey Dek & Sports said. “We took quick, corrective action. Other comments should be directed to an ongoing investigation.”

Corcoran said Pereria started working in the pro shop back into 2011 and began coaching a traveling team that played at the facility.

He was fired following the allegations.

Pereria is due back in court in March.

Anyone with information about Pereria is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

