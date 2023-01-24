The Boston-based gambling website Draft Kings has recruited a group of local star athletes to film a commercial amid the countdown to sports betting in the Bay State.

Athletes including gold medal Olympian Aly Raisman, former Celtics player and broadcaster Brian Scalabrine, and Red Sox great David Ortiz were seen near TD garden for the commercial shoot.

The former greyhound racetrack Raynham Park is teaming up with Caesar’s Sportsbook to open a temporary sportsbook in the current building until a new facility is built. The track is eligible for one in-person betting license.

In the meantime, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is taking a closer look at how to protect professional athletes and officials from fans and betters who make threats against them. The commission said its open to a range of options, including prohibiting people who make threats form betting in the state and shutting down all betting on a particular game or sport.

Sports betting launches on Tuesday, Jan. 31, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday on February 12.

