PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters disrupted a story hour hosted by drag queens at the Plymouth Public Library on Tuesday.

The event is held worldwide from New York City to Copenhagen and members of the group’s Boston chapter performed for the children as planned.

Supporters say it is important to teach children that it is OK to identify and express themselves however they choose.

“So we’re all about teaching kids to love who they are no matter what,” said the library’s director Kelsey Casey. “So, we are introducing them to a wide range of experiences and people.”

Those who gathered in opposition to the event questioned whether drag queens should be allowed to read stories to children saying the event was inappropriate.

“The idea to bring drag queens down, that are adult entertainers, to talk to children about transgender is completely inappropriate. I wouldn’t be able to take my kids to a drag show,” protester Kim Richard said.

Library staff said they have recieved mixed reactions online about the event.

