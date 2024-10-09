FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo on Wednesday confirmed Drake Maye will start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

One day after multiple outlets first reported the news, Mayo lauded veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett but said “Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward.”

The Patriots won their season opener against Cincinnati but have spiraled in recent weeks, dropping four consecutive contests.

Fielding the second worst offense in the NFL in terms of points scored, Patriots coaches have faced growing calls to bench Brissett and start Maye.

Speaking with reporters, Mayo on Wednesday morning acknowledged frustrations and said he expected “the full weight of the organization” to be behind Maye as he takes the field.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that our offense hasn’t been performing the way we all hoped it would,” Mayo said.

“Drake is going to make us a better football team today and going forward,” he continued.

The Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Though he did not earn the starting job at the beginning of the season, Mayo said Maye surprised staff with a strong performance in training camp.

“He continues to get better each and every day,” Mayo said.

Mayo said he spoke to Brissett and Maye about the quarterback switch on Tuesday night. He then told the rest of the team Wednesday morning.

Mayo described Brissett as a “warrior” and said he took the news of his demotion professionally.

Speaking after Mayo, Maye said Brissett has been a “great mentor.”

Maye said he looks forward to his first career start and said he will be focused on fundamentals as he takes the field.

“It’s an opportunity against a good football team to go out there and prove people wrong,” he said.

The Texans currently boast a 4-1 record, leaving him behind only the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in league standings.

Sunday’s game between Houston and New England is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

