FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez have been selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl.

Maye has been a standout this season and emerged as an MVP candidate in just his second year for the Patriots.

As of Tuesday, December 23, Maye has a 70.9 completion percentage with 3,947 yards, 25 touchdowns, and has averaged 8.7 yards per attempt. This is his second straight Pro Bowl selection and is now the fourth quarterback to start his career with multiple selections, joining Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Dan Marino, according to the Patriots.

Gonzalez becomes the first Patriots defensive back since J.C. Jackson in 2021. He’s started all 12 games he’s appeared in in 2025 and has been a key factor helping the Patriots seventh-ranked defense in the league.

The all-star festivities will take place in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 3.

