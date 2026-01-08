FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The pro-shop at Gillette Stadium can hardly keep Drake Maye’s jersey in stock!

“Drake Maye is gonna be a legend by the time his career is over. I think Sunday he is just gonna light it up,” Sean Stoddard said.

Pats fans, like Stoddard, are invested in the team’s success.

Stoddard not only gave the Patriots a permanent place on his skin, he’s studied Maye’s stats. Like the coaches, he’s strategized how Maye can be successful in the Wildcard Round.

“Watch how he remains cool in the pocket, how he moves out, how he makes the smart decisions, how he throws the ball accurately, how he communicates with his teammates and he does it with such maturity but he also does it by being humble,” Stoddard said.

Roger Riani said Maye has had an MVP caliber season, and is certain he’ll continue that into the playoffs.

“He seems to be very mature for 23 years old and he seems very intelligent,” Riani said. “He picks up everything offense throws at him and his athletic ability is incredible. I don’t think there’s anybody that passes like he has.”

But can Maye live up to the legendary Tom Brady?

After all, for years Pats nation proclaimed “In Tom We Trust.”

“We’ve got the right quarterback in play and I think he’s gonna be the next star of the Patriots team, whether he’s got Tom Brady vibes we’ll wait and see,” Riani said.

When asked if Maye has “Tom Brady vibes,” Riani simply replied, “No one ever will.”

Maye himself doesn’t appear to be carried away by the hype or listening to any of the predictions about his performance.

“Every week my job is huge,” Maye said. “Its big. I have to play well for us to win. I know that’s the nature of this league and the nature of this position.”

Take it from former Pats player Vernon Crawford.

“I believe Drakes gonna have a great game,” Crawford said. “He’s been solid the whole year and he’ll continue to do the same things he’s been doing already.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)