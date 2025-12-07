FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and wide received DeMario “Pop” Douglas had the week off but were back on the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts’ “Mentorship in Action” Flag Football event.

Maye and Douglas were Bigs for a Day and played alongside local youths, current matches, and nearly 100 prospective mentors. The Big for a Day experience offers prospective adult volunteers the opportunity to re-engage or explore becoming a Big through a fun, structured, and meaningful day of play and connection.

Also on the field were 25 current BBBSEM matches who ran drills and played flag football with a group of energetic, eager young people currently on BBBSEM’s waiting list.The event aims to inspire new mentoring relationships while showcasing the impact of consistent caring adult guidance in the lives of local youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts partners with families to provide children with one-to-one relationships with caring adult mentors who help them reach their fullest potential. In the nonprofit’s 76 years, BBBSEM has supported more than 25,000 youth.

For more information, to become a volunteer, or to register children, visit: www.emassbigs.org.

