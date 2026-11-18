SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Sharon and his students sent some well wishes to Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye in the wake of his ankle injury that could potentially see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Fifth-grade students at Heights Elementary School each wrote Maye a get well card this week after he sustained the injury on a sack during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany Sunday.

Teacher Matthew Cavoli said the Patriots are a big part of his lessons, and have helped students connect with one another. He posted their handwritten cards on Instagram, and was shocked to see that Maye commented ‘thank you guys’ with a red heart emoji on his post.

“I checked my phone and I saw that Drake Maye posted a comment, and immediately I’m like tears of joy. I started crying a little bit!” Cavoli said. “I’m like this is the coolest thing ever. One, just for me he’s commenting on the post, but two, for the students too.”

The Patriots have not yet given details on Maye’s injury, or confirmed how much time he will miss.

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