CHICAGO (WHDH) — Drake took time out of his busy tour schedule to surprise an 11-year-old fan awaiting a heart transplant at a Chicago children’s hospital.

Sofia Sanchez, who is diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, was sitting on her hospital bed at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago on her birthday when Drake pushed aside a curtain that separated the room. Her mouth slowly opened wide before she began to yell with excitement.

Sanchez caught the attention of the famous rapper after she completed the “Kiki Dance Challenge” in the halls of the hospital.

The two bounded over Justin Bieber, basketball and Drake’s two dogs.

She says meeting Drake “was a miracle” and the best birthday gift ever.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)