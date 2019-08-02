Dramatic dash cam footage shows driver take off after swerving into motorcycle in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Video from a dashboard camera shows the moment a car swerved into an oncoming motorcycle on Interstate 95 Thursday night.

A wave of sparks erupted after a car travelling northbound struck a motorcycle in Sharon sending two people tumbling into the middle of the highway.

The driver of the dark-colored sedan can be seen speeding up and fleeing the scene as passing motorists slow down to check on the victims.

Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Corey Dale, who shot the video, described the events leading up to the crash.

“He almost went into the ditch and just kind of corrected and then didn’t correct back to get back into the lane and ended up just smashing right into that motorcycle.”

State police are still searching for the driver of that sedan.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)