BOSTON (WHDH) - New dashcam video shows the moment a car hit another vehicle and sped off, sending the other vehicle spinning across I-93 north in Boston last week.

Mike Ercolini captured the video and recently spoke with 7NEWS about the incident.

The crash happened near the ramp to the Tobin Bridge in Charleston on Thursday. In dashcam video, a driver can be seen hitting the back of an SUV.

Ercolini said the woman behind the wheel in the SUV lost control and began spinning across three lanes of traffic, nearly getting hit by an 18-wheeler truck before coming to rest at the Tobin offramp.

“Classic PIT maneuver — hit her right by the rear tire, kept going, pushed into her, she rolled across the front of him and you just see her spinning out,” Ercolini said.

Ercolini said he just bought the dashcam a few months ago. He continued, saying it was only when he got home and watched the video that he realized the driver who caused the crash had no interest in stopping.

“The person knew they hit someone and was quite obviously getting out of there,” Ercolini said.

Ercolini said the woman driving the SUV appeared to be shaken up but okay. Now, he’s trying to track her down in case she needs his video for insurance purposes.

“At least the woman will be able to get ahold of the video and say to her insurance company ‘Look, this wasn’t my fault. Somebody hit me,” he said.

Ercolini said he has also handed the video over to the Massachusetts State Police.

He also had a message for the person who caused the crash.

“Pull over and own up to your mistakes,” he said.

