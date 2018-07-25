PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (WHDH) — Dramatic body camera video captured the moments when a New Jersey police officer helped save a man from getting hit by a train.

Officer Kyle Savoia is seen running as he yelled for the train to stop and alerted the man that was in the middle of the tracks.

The man can be seen jumping off the tracks at the last second as the train’s brakes screech.

Savoia says he was just doing his job.

“You make a difference in everybody’s life no matter what – saving them, helping them, helping them cross the street,” he said. “It just makes you feel warm in the heart and good just to help somebody, and even to save somebody’s life is even better.”

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)