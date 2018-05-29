SANGER, Calif. (WHDH) — The heartstopping moment when officers in California rescued two brothers from a sinking SUV was caught on camera.

Officer Joshua Calderon, who has only been on the job for eight months, leaped into waist-high, murky water to get to the brothers after their vehicle flipped upside down in a canal.

“I could hear the driver saying, ‘Open the door. Help me,'” Calderon recalled.

Officer Sergio Arguello also jumped in to try to pry the door open, allowing himself and Calderon to rescue one of the men.

“I helped drag him up to the canal bank,” Calderon said. “He was saying, ‘Save my brother, save my brother.'”

The other man was stuck inside the submerged vehicle for 40 minutes, breathing from a pocket of air only about as big as his head.

Calderon reached back in and grabbed the man’s hand after hearing him gurgling. They eventually pulled him out.

Paramedics rushed both brothers to the hospital to avoid hypothermia.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the SUV.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)