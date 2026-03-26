FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Before the FIFA World Cup officially begins in June, Gillette Stadium was home to an exhibition match between France and Brazil Thursday with a sea of passionate fans donning yellow or blue to support their favorite teams.

France and Brazil are two of the best teams in the world, with 8-1 odds to win it all this summer.

The excitement was evident before even stepping foot into the stadium. One Route 1, it was bumper to bumper fans waving Brazilian flags – sure their players would be the best on the field.

“It’s going to be a sea of yellow in the stadium, full of Brazilian!” said Davi Moreira, a Brazil fan from Middleboro. “It’s going to be an atmosphere inside of there.”

In the parking lots, fans could be seen kicking a soccer ball around and tailgating with food on the grill. The mainly pro-Brazil crowd said they are hopeful their team will have continued success this year.

“Five World Cups, better than any other team in history!” said Lucas Chaves, a Brazil fan.

Inside Gillette Stadium, crews were gearing up for the game. The artifical turf the New England Patriots normally play on has been replaced by real grass.

The French fans were small in numbers, but ones who were in attendance said they are excited for this experience. A mother from Montreal brought her children down to Foxboro to root for France, one child draped in the French flag.

“Very exciting,” said Anne-Marie Fay. “It’s the dream of a lifetime is what they were saying this morning.”

This is meant to be a friendly game, but fans said they are bringing the heat regardless.

“Since I was very young, I started watching the French team. It’s really a huge deal for us,” said Ruben Aguila, a France fan.

“It’s never a friendly match with Brazil,” said Sylvain Thomas, another France fan. “Super excited, you know — even more excited to make sure France is there.”

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