Dream pairing: Cheeze-Its and wine now come in a box together

(WHDH) — The Kellogg Company’s newest product is literally the definition of what dreams are made of.

Those who enjoy snacking on Cheeze-Its and sipping on wine can now purchase the two in a combo box.

For a limited time, starting on Thursday, House Wine and Kellog are partnering to sell a wine-and-Cheez-It box.

Not to worry, the wine is not Cheez-It flavored! The box comes equipped with a red blend.

The boxes go on sale at 5 p.m. and will be priced at $25.

They will be sold online while supplies last.

