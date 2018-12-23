Dreaming of a white Christmas? Flurries are in store for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH)- We are tracking some festive flakes just in time for Christmas Eve.

A system is sliding in from the Midwest that is set to cross Massachusetts’ southwest border at around 2 a.m.

By 7 a.m. those flurries will have spread across the state, dusting yards and streets with up to an inch of snow.

Those out west in the higher elevations could see about an inch to two inches of snow.

Coastal communities should be wary of a wintry mix, as temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 30s by about 3 p.m.

Historically, 7’s meteorologist Jackie Layer said, the western part of the state is 50 to 60 percent likely to have snow on Christmas, closer to Boston, the numbers fall to 40 to 50 percent. Approaching Cape Cod and the islands, chances of flurries plummet. That area is looking at less than a quarter of a percent chance.

“By definition, it will not be a white Christmas,” Layer said. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there must be an inch or more of snow on the ground.

Things should clear out by 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, just in time for the Santa trackers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command to get to work.

Any Christmas day travelers should beware, any precipitation that falls on Monday is sure to freeze overnight when temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

“Roads could be a little slick early Tuesday morning,” Layer said. “But with all the sunshine, it is unlikely to impact your holiday travels too much.”

