ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It is Allston Christmas and everything is up for grabs!

The annual Boston tradition is a time like no other in the city with couches, mattresses and much more lining the curbs.

“Chaotic is a good way to put it. A little horrifying but fun,” said Boston University student Sammy Macuber.

The patient hunter never knows what they will find on Allston Christmas — a painting or maybe even a literal depiction of the holiday.

“It’s chaotic. But it’s a lot of fun. You get to go up and down the streets and find hidden gems,” said Boston University student Jake Daitch

The goods are getting left behind by those moving out and are getting picked up by some of the 50,000 students moving into town.

“Moving my son into his new home here on Pratt Street for his senior year at Boston University,” said Scott Emmens who is traveling from Pennsylvania. “It’s interesting. Lots of good stuff on the curbs.”

Despite the frenzy, there are some rules that need to be followed to ensure everyone has a good holiday.

“I wouldn’t take someone’s bed. That’d be a little much,” said. “Mattresses are a no-go.”

Boston Inspectional Services employees recommend not taking anything off the curb because its cleanliness is never guaranteed

